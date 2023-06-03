The Monkey Bar and Grille reopens 1 month after kitchen fire caused heavy damage

MAINEVILLE, Ohio — The Monkey Bar and Grille, a popular restaurant in Hamilton Township, has reopened to the public Saturday just one month after a kitchen fire caused heavy damage.

The restaurant announced on social media Friday that it would be reopening Saturday, June 3 at 11 a.m. and would be open until 12 a.m.

"After 30 days of hard work and dedication since the fire, we are thrilled to welcome our community back into the bar," the post read.

Alongside the restaurant's kitchen reopening, The Monkey Bar and Grille is having food trucks and live music to celebrate.

"We cannot wait to see you. It's been awhile," said Operations Manager Joey Santos in the video.

The family-owned restaurant, which sits along the Little Miami River near the Loveland Bike Trail, shut down on May 3 after a fire erupted around 12:30 a.m. When fire crews arrived to the building, they were met with heavy flames coming from the kitchen, investigators said.

The fire led to a complete loss in the kitchen, as well as smoke and water damage throughout the rest of the building leading to $200,000 in damage.

Jessica Hart

Luckily, no one was injured in the fire.

Owner Mark Altemeier said they had recently renovated the kitchen to have top-of-the-line appliances prior to the fire.

Altemeier called the fire "disheartening." When the fire first happened, he said it would take months before the restaurant would reopen.

"I've had tears. I've broke down. It's tough," he previously said.

After the fire damaged The Monkey Bar and Grille, multiple businesses came together to help the restaurant and its employees.

Cartridge Brewing and The Wicked Pickle both supplied employees with a free meal every day through the end of May.

"I've heard from Montgomery Inn, I've heard from Firehouse Grill I believe it is in Blue Ash, Cartridge, Saunders, Mac's Pizza, just local, it's amazing. So, really blessed," Altemeier said about the response.

The Monkey Bar and Grille is open seven days a week, and below are their hours:



Monday — 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tuesday — 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Wednesday — 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursday — 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday — 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Saturday — 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Sunday — 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

READ MORE:

'It’s disheartening': The Monkey Bar and Grille heavily damaged in fire, kitchen closed indefinitely

'Our hearts go out to our partners on the trail': Businesses offer help to Monkey Bar and Grille after fire

Western & Southern Open owner proposes moving tennis tournament from Mason to Charlotte