'Our hearts go out to our partners on the trail': Brewery offers help to Monkey Bar and Grille employees

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A popular brewery in Mainville along the Loveland Bike Trail is lending a helping hand to employees of the Monkey Bar and Grille after a large fire caused heavy damage to the Tri-State staple.

All Monkey Bar and Grille employees can enjoy a free meal and a cold beer at Cartridge Brewing every day through the end of May, the business said on Facebook.

"Our hearts go out to our partners on the trail, and we want to do our part to help," a spokesperson for the brewery said. "We’re thankful no one was hurt in the fire, but we know it still cuts deep."

Cartridge Brewing said all employees need to do to secure their daily free meal is to provide their most recent paycheck stub.

The Monkey Bar and Grille is closed indefinitely because of the fire, which first responders said started in the kitchen.

"All of the fire damage was contained to the kitchen area. The kitchen is a complete loss and then there is water and smoke damage throughout the rest of the building," said Hamilton Township Fire Chief Jason Jewett.

Fire crews said it took around 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

The fire chief noted the fire caused about $200,000 dollars worth of damage.

"I’ve broke down. It’s tough. I’ll look at the community they’re around and I’m not going to give up, so we’re just going to keep on, keeping on and get it opened back up again," Monkey Bar and Grille owner Mark Altemeier said. “There’s no damage to the main wiring in the building except for the kitchen, so once that’s isolated and we can get it cleaned up, I’m hoping, I’m hoping within the next two weeks we can get our patio opened back up again," he said.

The Monkey Bar & Grille is a very popular spot in the region, especially during the spring and summer. The family-owned business sits along the Little Miami River near the Loveland Bike Trail.

Jewett said crews are still working to determine the cause of the fire but he's confident that it was accidental.

