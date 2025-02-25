Springboro park vandalized with motor oil, city asking residents to report suspicious activity

SPRINGBORO, Ohio — North Park in Springboro was doused in gallons of motor oil over the weekend, forcing the closure of portions of the playground area, the city announced Monday.

The City of Springboro is asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious around the playground or restroom areas to contact the Springboro Police Department at 937.748.0611.

"First nice weekend of 2025 and vandals poured motor oil down three slides and targeted two of our temporary restroom units, creating a hazardous situation for children and causing damage to our facilities," reads the city's social media post.

The city said both the new and smaller playgrounds were vandalized. Motor oil was poured down several slides, on swings, and in the temporary restrooms.

Cameras at the park were taken down during demolition to make way for the new restroom building, the city said.

In pictures posted online by the city, several slides can be seen completely coated in motor oil. The oil was also splashed all over areas of the playset and on the rubber mats.

City of Springboro

Another photo shows 9 containers of motor oil left behind. Each container says it would have carried 5 quarts of oil, totaling 45 quarts, or 11.25 gallons.

City officials said crews are working to clear the oil. However if slides and turf can't be cleaned and repaired, they'll have to be replaced, which will lengthen the closures for those parts of the playground.