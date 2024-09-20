Watch Now
Springboro moves to annex 7 acres from Franklin Twp. owned by the city

SPRINGBORO, Ohio — Springboro is moving to annex about seven acres on Pennyroyal Road near Interstate 75 from Franklin Twp.

The city has owned the land since 1999, when then-property owner Mary Wright granted it to Springboro, Warren County real estate records show.

Springboro now wants to incorporate the land, which is contiguous to its border, said City Manager Chris Pozzuto.

Springboro City Council Thursday night voted 7-0 in favor of an annexation agreement. The issue requires approval from Franklin Twp. and Warren County commissioners.

The land, which has no address, will be combined with a parcel at 3049 Pennyroyal Road, Pozzuto said.

The agreement by the city states it “shall provide municipal services including but not limited to police protection, fire and EMT.”

The document also indicates that “no portion of any street or highway will be divided or segmented by this annexation.”

