Burst pipe means remote learning next week for Springboro High School

SPRINGBORO, Ohio — Springboro High School will start the week after winter break a day late and with remote learning following a burst pipe at the building.

Cleanup efforts are still underway at the school at 1675 S. Main St. after the sprinkler pipe burst last weekend, school officials announced Friday in a newsletter to district families.

Classes for Springfield High School students only will start Wednesday with remote learning through Friday. High school students will return in person for the week of Jan. 9.

Students in all other district schools will return to class Tuesday as scheduled, and athletics and extracurricular activities for high school students are not affected.

Chromebook pickup for high school students is 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at the high school commons and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the central office, 1685 S. Main St. Parents must sign out the device.

Families with internet access issues can contact Sheryl Winter at 937-748-3960.