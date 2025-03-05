'It gives me hope for the future' | South Lebanon teen becomes youngest ever to run for city council seat

SOUTH LEBANON, Ohio — An 18-year-old is running for a South Lebanon City Council seat, the youngest in history to do so.

Independent candidate Ryan Howard was door-knocking Tuesday to reach the 50 signatures needed to run for office in Warren County. By the time we met up with him, he was halfway done.

"Our local election is what matters the most. It's where we experience that change," Howard said.

Howard said he first campaigned with current South Lebanon Mayor Linda Burke when he was just 12.

"Since he was knee high, he's always been into politics," said his mom, Sharon Howard.

18-year-old makes history running for South Lebanon City Council

Now an adult, Ryan Howard shared how his campaign focuses on giving a voice to those who feel voiceless above any party affiliation. He's passionate about topics like local schools, veteran suicide rates, working-class families and single-parent homes.

Sharon Howard fled a domestic violence situation to raise her five children. She's also dealt with medical emergencies, family hardships and bullying due to her disability. Her son said she inspires him every day.

"My mission is to hopefully make local changes and better the working lives of everyday (residents)," Ryan Howard said.

And that's exactly what his mother always taught him.

"I always tell the kids — make sure you look out for the little people," Sharon Howard said.

We spoke with Mayor Burke about Ryan Howard's candidacy. Burke said while there are always concerns about new council members, the 18-year-old's passion has been encouraging.

"It gives me hope for the future," Burke said.

Ryan Howard will know if he's secured a spot on the November ballot after turning in the required petition in August.