Sauerkraut Festival returns to Warren County this weekend

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — If you really like cabbage and lactic acid, then it's almost your weekend to party.

The Ohio Sauerkraut Festival is returning to Butler County on October 14 and 15 in Waynesville.

Organizers said there will be more than 40 non-profit food booths and civic groups from the community. The festival also showcases local shopping and dinning in the Waynesville area.

"The festival is more than just a weekend of fun. It is also a weekend where the entire Waynesville community comes together in a very dramatic way for the support and good of all," organizers said. "(It) celebrates tradition and serves as a major fundraising event for many of the area's civic and charitable groups."

The organization also added that some of the money raised goes to scholarships for graduating seniors.

Don't worry, if you are a sauerkraut hater, there's still things for you to enjoy. You can eat at the non-sauerkraut vendors. There's also live music and a dance show.

This is the festival's 53rd year. It runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. along the historic Main Street in Downtown Waynesville. Click here for additional details.