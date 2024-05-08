Watch Now
Radar confirms 2 tornadoes in Warren County

Two debris signatures were seen on radar just before two radar-confirmed tornadoes were reported by the National Weather Service.
Posted at 10:43 PM, May 07, 2024
LEBANON, Ohio — As severe weather continues to move across the Tri-State, radar has confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Warren County Tuesday night.

Radar shows one tornado hit the ground just east of Lebanon while another hit southwest of Mathers Mills. Both occurred just after 10 p.m.

The confirmed tornadoes come hours after storms first rolled into the area. Tornado warnings were previously in effect for Adams, Butler and Hamilton counties in Ohio, as well as Dearborn, Franklin, Ripley and Union counties in Indiana. Radar did not detect a tornado during any of those warnings.

WCPO's Steve Raleigh and Brandon Spinner remain on air as a tornado warning remains in effect in Clinton County. Watch their live coverage here:

