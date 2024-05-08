Radar confirms 2 tornadoes in Warren County

LEBANON, Ohio — As severe weather continues to move across the Tri-State, radar has confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Warren County Tuesday night.

Radar shows one tornado hit the ground just east of Lebanon while another hit southwest of Mathers Mills. Both occurred just after 10 p.m.

TWO Confirmed tornadoes in Warren county. One east of Lebanon and another southwest of Mathers Mills. #wCPO @WCPO #Cincywx pic.twitter.com/PFUOAdyaIn — Brandon Spinner WCPO (@wxSpinner89) May 8, 2024

The confirmed tornadoes come hours after storms first rolled into the area. Tornado warnings were previously in effect for Adams, Butler and Hamilton counties in Ohio, as well as Dearborn, Franklin, Ripley and Union counties in Indiana. Radar did not detect a tornado during any of those warnings.

