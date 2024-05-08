Storm damage: Fallen trees, power lines down and roads blocked

There is significant damage across the Tri-State after Tuesday's severe weather, including fallen trees, road closures and downed power lines.

Radar confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Warren County Tuesday just after 10 p.m. One tornado hit the ground just east of Lebanon while another hit southwest of Mathers Mills.

TWO Confirmed tornadoes in Warren county. One east of Lebanon and another southwest of Mathers Mills. #wCPO @WCPO #Cincywx pic.twitter.com/PFUOAdyaIn — Brandon Spinner WCPO (@wxSpinner89) May 8, 2024

Damage was reported in Morrow near Mason Morrow Millgrove Road in Warren County.

Our crew on the scene early Wednesday morning saw fallen trees, downed power lines and debris in the road.

The road is blocked and impassable.

Gnarly scene here in Morrow as the sounds of chainsaws and hammers are ringing through the morning hours. @wcpo pic.twitter.com/1R56T6rvj1 — Cameron Hardin (@WeathermanCam_) May 8, 2024

Sun coming up on the damage in Morrow. Fire Chief here says this is what a lot of the area looks like. @wcpo pic.twitter.com/aTd5acFpyt — Cameron Hardin (@WeathermanCam_) May 8, 2024

Crews are on the scene working to clear the area.

A ring doorbell camera also captured a potential tornado near Stillwell Beckett Road in Reily Township. The video shows what appears to be a large funnel cloud in the distance.

Video of a possible tornado near Oxford, OH along Stillwell Becket Rd. This is where we have heard of a grain bin damage. @VLyonsTV is in the scene.



🎥 via Taylor Bunger #wcpo @wcpo pic.twitter.com/yF71KnWPnu — Brandon Spinner WCPO (@wxSpinner89) May 8, 2024

The National Weather Service has not confirmed whether this was a tornado.

A grain silo also toppled over and was ripped apart during the storms in Reily Township.

One of three silos fell, got tangled in power lines and knocked out some of the power in the area.

We talked to Holly Mullen, a woman who lives in the area. Mullen said she was home alone with her pets when the storm hit.

The destroyed silo got thrown into her backyard.

"Both the front door and the back door came open at the same time just out of nowhere it felt like a train was going through my home you could feel the whole entire house shake it felt like the whole house was gonna come up," Mullen said.

More severe weather is expected Wednesday. The SPC has the southern half of our area in an "enhanced risk" of severe storms with a "slight risk" to the north.

Our storm concerns include all severe weather risks but damaging wind gusts stand out.

We are tracking the worst damage across our area. Check this story for updates.