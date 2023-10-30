Prosecutor: Former Warren Correctional deputy warden stole over $18K from ODRC

LEBANON, Ohio — A former deputy warden of the Warren County Correctional Institution has been indicted by a grand jury on multiple charges, including a felony charge of theft in office, according to the Warren County Prosecutor's Office.

A grand jury indicted 57-year-old Robert Welch on charges of theft in office, tampering with records and grand theft.

According to the prosecutor's office, Welch used "deceptive tactics" with Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections (ODRC) time clocks to record over 350 hours of time worked over 10 months when he was not actually performing duties tied to his role as deputy warden.

Prosecutors said Welch instead spent some of the time he clocked in with ODRC instead working a second job as an adjunct professor.

In all, Welch collected a total of $18,827.35 in pay from ODRC from the fraudulent hours logged, prosecutors said.

Welch will be arraigned on the charges at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 17.