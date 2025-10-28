Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sheriff: Man arrested in Warren County double shooting

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — A man has been arrested in connection to a double shooting at an intersection in Warren County, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

Monday evening, police told us two people were shot while driving at Lytle Road and Ferry Road in Wayne Township. Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The sheriff's office said both victims received medical treatment and are now recovering.

The man was charged with two counts of felonious assault, according to the sheriff's office, and is held at Miami County Jail with a $200,000 bond.

The sheriff's office said the investigation remains ongoing and there is no further threat to the community.

