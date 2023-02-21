Partial road collapse causes gas leak, road closure in Hamilton Township

HAMILTON TWP., Ohio — A partial road collapse triggered a gas leak early Tuesday morning in Hamilton Township. West Foster-Maineville Road between Faller Road and Kings Court has been closed for hours as a result.

Warren County officials said the road collapsed during excavation work.

Sally Thelen, spokesperson for Duke Energy, said when the collapse happened, large chunks of asphalt fell onto gas lines buried in the hole, causing a gas leak. The hole is roughly 14 feet wide, Thelen said.

"It has been a very complicated situation for our crews to access our lines safely to make the repairs," Thelen wrote in an email.

People in the area may smell an odor of gas and hear a "blowing noise," said Warren County officials. Thelen said no evacuations were needed when the gas leak happened, but the sound created "a large noise and odor."

Duke Energy lowered the gas pressure in the area to reduce the odor and noise at around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, Thelen said.

By early afternoon, Thelen said Duke Energy anticipates gas will need to be shut off completely as permanent repairs to the damaged line are made. Hamilton Township police said Duke Energy told them it will be a long repair that likely lasts into the evening.

Hamilton Township officials announced W. Foster-Maineville Road was closed at around 7:09 a.m. and urged drivers to use Sibcy Road and Butterworth Road as a detour while repairs are taking place.

Officials have not provided an estimate on how long the road could remain closed.