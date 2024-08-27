Watch Now
OSHP: One dead after single-vehicle crash in Warren County

WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Warren County Monday morning, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened at approximately 8:35 a.m. on U.S. 22 near S. Clarksville Road.

OSHP said 75-year-old Robert Hinman was driving a Pontiac G6 northeast when Hinman "drove off the left side of the road" and hit a guardrail and tree.

Hinman was pronounced dead on the scene.

OSHP has not said what caused Hinman to drive off the side of the road.

No other injuries were reported.

OHSP is still investigating the crash.

