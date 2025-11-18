OSHP: Man led troopers on highway chase before crashing into another driver, seriously hurting them

FRANKLIN, Ohio — A 20-year-old Cincinnati man led Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers on a chase up I-75 into Franklin, where he crashed into another driver, seriously injuring them, according to OSHP.

On November 15, just after 5 p.m., OSHP said a trooper monitoring traffic near West Chester Township spotted a 2021 Dodge Durango heading northbound, recklessly at high speeds.

The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, but it continued and a pursuit began, OSHP said.

The driver, identified as Derrick Banks, led troopers on a chase into West Chester briefly, before getting back on I-75 heading north. According to OSHP, Banks used all four lanes of the highway during the chase, and both shoulders.

Banks briefly got off the highway in Middletown, but quickly got back on I-75, troopers said. From there, the Dodge exited in Franklin and headed into Franklin Community Park, on SR-123. There, a trooper conducted a precision immobilization technique (PIT) maneuver. Following that, the Dodge hit a Middletown police cruiser head-on, OSHP said.

During the course of the pursuit, troopers learned the Dodge was reported stolen from Hamilton County; troopers also said they learned someone in the vehicle had brandished a gun at law enforcement in Hamilton County.

Banks continued to drive off, heading west on SR-123 until the intersection of South Main Street, where he failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a 2006 Honda Odyssey, OSHP said.

That crash caused both Banks' vehicle and the Honda off the side of the road and into a house on West 6th Street, OSHP said.

Banks then tried to run from the crash scene, but was caught, troopers said

The driver of the Honda was initially taken to Atrium Medical Center, but was later flown to Miami Valley Hospital with what troopers said were serious, life-threatening injuries. A passenger in the Honda was taken to Kettering Health with minor injuries.

Banks was medically cleared after the crash and taken to the Warren County Jail. He's been charged with felonious assault of a police officer, receiving stolen property and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer. OSHP said Banks could also face more charges tied to the crash with the Honda.

No law enforcement officers were hurt during the pursuit or any of the crashes, OSHP said.