OSHP: Man dies after crash into fire hydrant that overturned the vehicle

CLEARCREEK TWP., Ohio — One man is dead after crashing his vehicle off the side of a road in Clearcreek Township Thursday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said at around 8:04 p.m. Thursday night, 27-year-old Benjamin Miller, of Springboro, was driving a 2003 Jeep Wrangler north on Bunnell Hill Road when he drove off the right side of the road. The vehicle crashed into a mailbox and a fire hydrant before overturning, OSHP said.

Miller was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by the Warren County Coroner's Office.

Troopers said Miller was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The crash is still under investigation by the OSHP. No one else was hurt in the crash.