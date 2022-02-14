Watch
Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating fatal bus crash in Warren County; I-71 shut down

Police: 1 dead and 2 seriously injured
Photo by: OHGO
Fatal bus crash in Warren County
Posted at 8:08 PM, Feb 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-13 20:08:41-05

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — One person died and two others were seriously injured after a bus crash on I-71 northbound near Wilmington Rd. in Warren County.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said a pick-up truck and a bus collided shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday Feb 13.

I-71 northbound is currently closed at the Wilmington Rd. exist.

OSP said crews are working to get traffic to exit the highway then re-enter I-71 at Wilmington Rd.

Police have not released the identities of anyone involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

