Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating fatal bus crash in Warren County; I-71 shut down

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — One person died and two others were seriously injured after a bus crash on I-71 northbound near Wilmington Rd. in Warren County.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said a pick-up truck and a bus collided shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday Feb 13.

I-71 northbound is currently closed at the Wilmington Rd. exist.

OSP said crews are working to get traffic to exit the highway then re-enter I-71 at Wilmington Rd.

Police have not released the identities of anyone involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

READ MORE

Woman killed in crash on SR-28 in Warren County

Driver accused of shooting at Ohio trooper in Warren County

