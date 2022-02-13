Driver accused of shooting at Ohio trooper in Warren County

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A driver is facing charges Sunday after the Ohio State Highway Patrol said he shot at an on-duty trooper in Warren County.

According to a news release, the shooting happened around 2:48 a.m. on Dixie Highway near Manchester Road in Franklin Township.

The trooper saw a 2007 Chevrolet pick-up truck driving erratically and pulled up behind it, police said. At that point, investigators said the driver, later identified as Carl P. Moore Jr., 41, of Middletown, fired a round at the trooper's patrol car.

After backup officers arrived, the release said the trooper pulled over Moore. Investigators said troopers found a loaded Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun in the vehicle.

Investigators also said troopers found two spent shell casings near the driver's side of the truck. The news release said no officers were injured during the shooting.

Troopers said further investigation revealed prior to shooting at the trooper, Moore also shot at another driver following an argument at a nearby bar.

The release said no shots were fired by any of the officers.

Police charged Moore with felonious assault, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle and OVI. He was taken to the Warren County Jail.

