Woman killed in crash on SR-28 in Warren County

BLANCHESTER, Ohio — A woman is dead after she was ejected from her vehicle in a crash on SR-28 in Warren County on Monday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 12:08 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Police said 30-year-old Kendra Gregory of Blanchester was heading east on SR-28 near Morrow-Rossburg Road when she lost control of her vehicle and drifted left of the center line.

Her vehicle was hit by another vehicle traveling west on SR-28. Gregory was ejected from her vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene, OSHP said. The other driver was taken to Bethesda North Hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation, OSHP said.