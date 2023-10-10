Western and Southern Open to stay in Mason

MASON, Ohio — The Western and Southern Open tennis tournament will officially stay in Mason, the tournament announced on social media on Tuesday.

The announcement comes after debate over whether the tournament would leave Mason in favor of Charlotte.

Next year's will mark the 125th anniversary of the tournament. According to the video posted to social media, more than $200 million will be invested in the Mason stadium.

"Your wonderful tournament is staying in Cincinnati," said Novak Djokovic, who won the men's singles championship in 2023, in the video.

The video features Djokovic alongside the 2023 women's singles champion, Coco Gauff.

A press release from the Warren County Board of Commissioners, released less than one hour after the Western & Southern Open posted its video, says commissioners "have adopted a resolution to enter into a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Beemok Sports LLC, the City of Mason, Mason Port Authority and Warren County Port Authority" to support the improvements to the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason.

“I am thrilled that the Western & Southern Open recognizes that Mason and Warren County are the best home for this tournament," said State Rep. Adam Mathews (R-Lebanon) in a press release. "Our tradition and teamwork were key elements in creating the environment for this success. This event adds such an economic boost to our communities, and I stand behind the investment I introducedthat showed our commitment to keeping this in Ohio.”

More than 180,000 visitors from across the country visit the W&S Open each year, with an economic impact of $80 million that will grow to $150 million when the ATP expands the tournament to two weeks in 2025, according to Mathews' office.

The tournament was purchased by Beemok Capital last October. The company set up a bidding competition between Greater Cincinnati and Charlotte last May. It requested public subsidies from both cities to cover about a third of its development expenses, which amounted to $400 million for a new stadium in Charlotte and $150 million for an expansion in Mason.

Ohio had its funding in place by July 4, when Governor Mike DeWine signed a budget that included $22.5 million for Mason, which contributed $15 million while Warren County added $10.5 million. That $48 million commitment would cover 32% of the Mason expansion.

North Carolina’s commitment was delayed by budget fights over the expansion of gambling and Medicaid spending.