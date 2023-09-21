Charlotte's bid to move the Western & Southern Open from Mason to North Carolina is $17M short

CINCINNATI — North Carolina lawmakers have authorized a $20 million funding commitment toward Charlotte’s attempt relocate the Western & Southern Open to a new stadium complex near the Catawba River.

The funding is short of the $25 million sought by Beemok Capital, which has yet to announce whether it will move the tournament from its home since 1979 in Mason. It declined to comment on questions about the funding.

Beemok, which bought the tournament from the United States Tennis Association last October, set up a bidding competition between Greater Cincinnati and Charlotte last May. It requested public subsidies from both cities to cover about a third of its development expenses, which amounted to $400 million for a new stadium in Charlotte and $150 million for an expansion in Mason.

Ohio had its funding in place by July 4, when Governor Mike DeWine signed a budget that included $22.5 million for Mason, which contributed $15 million while Warren County added $10.5 million. That $48 million commitment would cover 32% of the Mason expansion.

North Carolina’s commitment was delayed by budget fights over the expansion of gambling and Medicaid spending.

Local supporters were encouraged last week when North Carolina lawmakers declined to reveal whether the state’s $30 billion budget would include funding for a River District Tennis Facility in Charlotte. But a conference report, posted to the legislature’s website late Wednesday, included $17.5 million in funding for the fiscal year that ends next June and $2.5 million for the year after that.

The state funding brings to $115 million the total subsidies pledged to the River District in Charlotte. That’s 29% of the total cost, or $17 million short of what Beemok originally requested.

The head of the Greater Charlotte Hospitality and Tourism Alliance told the Charlotte Business Journal that additional funding was possible.

"The city of Charlotte is in it to win it," Mohammad Jenatian told the newspaper. "If there are gaps, there are things we can look at."