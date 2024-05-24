Visitation held for Mason High School student killed in I-71 wrong-way crash

MASON, Ohio — A visitation was held Thursday evening for a Mason high school student who was killed in a crash along I-71 last week.

Family, friends, classmates and more gathered at Mason Crossroads Church in honor of 17-year-old Chad "Sam" Case.

Mason City Schools announced the visitation on social media.

"Sam dearly loved his family, friends, football and animals," the district wrote. "He had a great sense of humor and shared a love of sunrises and sunsets with his mom."

Dozens of photos of the teen and his family could be seen on poster boards at the visitation.

Sean Delancey/WCPO

Case was killed early Thursday, May 16 in a crash that shut down southbound I-71 for hours.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said the driver of a semi-truck was heading south on I-71 in Deerfield Township when the semi-truck was hit head-on by Case's 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee driving the wrong way on the interstate.

After hitting head-on, both vehicles went off the southeast side of the road and the semi overturned, OSHP said.

The driver of the semi-truck was taken to Mercy Health — Kings Mills Hospital with what troopers called "non-life-threatening" injuries. Case died at the scene, OSHP said.

Mason City Schools had its crisis support team available for classmates of Case's the day after the crash.