Visitation held for Mason High School student killed in I-71 wrong-way crash

MASON, Ohio — A visitation was held Thursday evening for a Mason high school student who was killed in a crash along I-71 last week.
Family, friends, classmates and more gathered at Mason Crossroads Church in honor of 17-year-old Chad "Sam" Case.
Mason City Schools announced the visitation on social media.
"Sam dearly loved his family, friends, football and animals," the district wrote. "He had a great sense of humor and shared a love of sunrises and sunsets with his mom."
Dozens of photos of the teen and his family could be seen on poster boards at the visitation.
Case was killed early Thursday, May 16 in a crash that shut down southbound I-71 for hours.
Ohio State Highway Patrol said the driver of a semi-truck was heading south on I-71 in Deerfield Township when the semi-truck was hit head-on by Case's 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee driving the wrong way on the interstate.
After hitting head-on, both vehicles went off the southeast side of the road and the semi overturned, OSHP said.
The driver of the semi-truck was taken to Mercy Health — Kings Mills Hospital with what troopers called "non-life-threatening" injuries. Case died at the scene, OSHP said.
Mason City Schools had its crisis support team available for classmates of Case's the day after the crash.
