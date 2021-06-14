Security and police responded for incident at Kings Island Saturday night

Park security and Mason Police responded to the drop-off area at Kings Island on Saturday night after "unruly juvenile behavior occurred," according to a statement from the park.

In a statement, Kings Island officials said the incident happened around 8:10 p.m. Saturday evening, but did not elaborate on details. The park is working with the Mason Police Department's investigation, the statement said.

Dispatch for Mason Police confirmed officers were called to the park Saturday night, but did not say whether any arrests or injuries occurred.

In May, Kings Island announced it planned to increase its security presence at the park after it closed early due to "unruly behavior and altercations" involving teenagers the night of May 23.

Warren County officials announced one 18-year-old and five juveniles -- one 17, two 16 and two 14 -- face charges of assault, obstructing official business, disorderly conduct and inducing panic for that incident.