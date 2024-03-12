New renderings show upgrades planned for 2024 Cincinnati Open

CINCINNATI — This year, when the region's biggest tennis tournament comes to Mason, the Lindner Family Tennis Center will look a little different.

New owners of the re-dubbed Cincinnati Open gave some aspects of the facilities a face lift for the 2023 tournament, adding a new fan zone that added green space, shade coverings, an entertainment stage and a kid zone, in addition to more interactive areas with players.

Now, for 2024, the redesign of the tournament and facilities expand to include two new hospitality areas and new practice courts.

Beemok Sports and Entertainment The Crosscourt Suites

"While tennis is the main attraction, we want to create a world-class environment for all spectators to enjoy between the match action," said Bob Moran, president of Beemok Sports & Entertainment, in a press release.

Beemok released multiple renderings depicting the plans for those hospitality areas, which include newly designed suites and a new vision for Top Deck at Center Court.

Beemok Sports and Entertainment Top Deck at Center Courts redesign

"These enhancements are another step in that continued investment to better the facility and, with it, the experience for all Cincinnati Open attendees," said Moran.

According to Beemok's announcement, Top Deck at Center Court will be fully redesigned. A portion of it will be converted into a new space called The Oasis, "an exclusive hospitality offering for select ticket buyers."

The Oasis will be designed to resemble an Italian courtyard where those select ticket buyers will be able to peruse an exclusive menu highlighted by Veroni Charcuterie.

Beemok Sports and Entertainment The Oasis

In Grandstand Court, groups will be able to purchase the ability to watch the tournament from the new Grandstand Suites. In the southwest corner, the Crosscort Suites will also get their own upgrades.

In addition, four new practice courts will be installed, providing fans with new opportunities to watch their favorite players up close and personal. The new courts will mean the Lindner Family Tennis Center will boast a total of 21 courts on-site.

While the work on these new amenities is taking place, Center Court's new seats — roughly 12,000 of them — are being replaced.

Vic Kincer Grandstand Suites will be added

Where there were once bleachers, Beemok will instead install stadium seats. All lower bowl seats will get padded seat bottoms, while premium seat locations will be upgraded to oversized, padded seats. All seats will get armrests, cup holders and provide a little more leg room than fans enjoyed before.

Beemok also announced the work on the Lindner Family Tennis Center won't stop there. After this year's tournament, even more work will be undertaken as the Cincinnati Open tournament itself expands from 56 to 96-player fields.

Beemok Sports and Entertainment Interior of the Grandstand Suites

That expansion means Beemok plans to build a brand new player building, a multi-court indoor tennis facility, improved food and beverage offerings around the grounds, an additional 10 tennis courts and the installation of six pickleball courts.

This is all in addition to the changes made to the 2023 tournament — the last year it would be called the Western & Southern Open and the first year with Beemok at the helm.

Beemok announced in October that it would keep the prestigious tournament in Mason after state and local governments promised $130 million in public funding for a $260 million expansion of the Lindner Family Tennis Center.