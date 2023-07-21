'Elevated' fan experience promised by new Western & Southern Open owners

MASON, Ohio — Tennis lovers got a glimpse at the latest vision of the Western & Southern Open as the tournament approaches its first iteration under new owners Beemok Capital Group.

Tournament Director Todd Martin said some of the best tennis players in the world would descend on Mason in August to experience the investment Beemok has promised.

"No Roger, no Rafa, but you've got Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, will make his return to U.S. tennis in Cincinnati," Martin said.

RELATED | Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic among initial entry list for 2023 Western & Southern Open

Martin said fans familiar with the more than century-old tournament would notice the difference from previous years as soon as they enter the complex.

"There's no doubt when a fan walks onto the property they're going to get slapped in the face with a different experience," he said.

Cincy Tennis

Bob Moran, president of Beemok Sports and Entertainment, said it was his job to curate the fan experience in 2023.

"It's bigger. It's better," Moran said. "We have invested enormous amounts just to make this an elevated experience."

During an unveiling Thursday, Moran showed renderings of the new fan zone.

The green space between the North Gate and Center Court will feature shade covering, an entertainment stage, an 80-foot video wall with live footage of many of the matches, a kid zone and multiple interactive areas with players.

Cincy Tennis

"If you're not a tennis fan, come out," Moran said. "You're going to have a good time."

The unveiling of what the Western & Southern Open could look like under Beemok's ownership comes as officials in North Carolina jockey to attract the tournament to Charlotte with the construction of a tennis facility proposed by Beemok Capital Group in Charlotte.

RELATED| Western & Southern Open closer to leaving Mason after Charlotte City Council vote

The tournament is scheduled to run Aug. 12-20 in 2023.