Mason City School district issues plea on behalf of student in need of kidney donation

MASON, Ohio — A 17-year-old Mason City Schools student is hoping someone will be able to gift her a long and healthy life after her kidneys were irreparably damaged by a birth defect.

Mason City Schools posted a plea for Kendall Millette on social media on Tuesday.

"Meet Mason High School Comet Kendall Millette," the post reads. "She was born with a birth defect that has been repaired, but irreparably damaged both of her kidneys. She needs a kidney now."

The post links to Millette's profile on the National Kidney Registry that says her kidney function has been declining significantly since 2018.

"My prayer is that I receive a kidney before dialysis is necessary," the profile says.

Millette's profile said none of her immediate family members qualify to be her donor, so she's asking people to share her story as the search for a donation continues.

According to the NKR profile, Millette enjoys the outdoors and loves her family; she enjoys horseback riding, riding bikes and roller coasters, but when she's inside, she loves movies, reading and TikTok.

"I love visiting and bringing joy to others," says the profile. "And I lough to laugh!"