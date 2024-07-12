Mason cat café closes 'until further notice' after water leak

MASON, Ohio — Kitty Brew Cat Cafe in Mason has been forced to close down "until further notice" after a water leak inside the building worsened, according to a social media post by the company.

The water leaks, which have plagued the business since the end of May, have affected the cat lounge to such a degree the business said it can't continue to keep it open.

The Mason business has been in operation since 2017, when cat-loving entrepreneurs Jenni Barrett and Ken Molnar opened the space on Tylersville Road.

"Our highest priorities are creating a safe and welcoming environment for the cats and our loyal customers," reads the social media post. "Today we came to the sad realization that the water seepage has advanced to a point that it's no longer possible for us to keep the cat lounge open."

The business made the announcement on Thursday, but a June 28 post also lamented the water leaks and said the building's landlord had not fixed the problem.

"Since May 24th, we've experienced persistent water leakage in the lounge, which was later attributed to the patio above our unit detaching from the building, allowing water infiltration that has caused damage to the building and to our property," reads the June 28 post.

The landlord responded to the business's complaints by caulking a hole, but the social media post says that didn't fix the issue and walls were becoming soft to the touch.

"In his recent email, the landlord replied to our concerns about the damage and odor as coming not from the water damage but as coming from the cats," the June 28 post reads.

The cat cafe's lease expires in March of 2025, the business said, and they have been looking for a new location to house the business, but that is not a quick — or inexpensive — solution.

Still, the business said it doesn't plan to close for good, despite the challenges.

"It is our intention to make sure that this is NOT a permanent closure," reads the most recent social media post. "Best case scenario will be for the building's owner to do the necessary repairs quickly so we can reopen soon."

Kitty Brew Cat Cafe said it will update feline fans on the situation on social media when there are updates to share, though in the meantime the business will not be open.

"We're keeping our fingers (and paws) crossed that we'll have good news to share with you soon," the social media post says.