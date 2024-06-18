Man shot, killed near intersection in Lebanon identified, no charges against alleged shooter yet

LEBANON, Ohio — A man is dead after a shooting in Lebanon on Monday, according to Lebanon police.

According to police, 63-year-old Andrew Rainey was shot in the stomach near the intersection of SR-48 Bypass and US-42.

Police said they began receiving numerous 911 calls just before noon on Monday reporting a shooting; one of those 911 callers told dispatchers they were the person who fired the gun.

That person told dispatchers they would be standing next to their vehicle with their gun holstered, waiting for police to arrive, Lebanon police said. When officers arrived, they found the person who called, and saw Rainey, lying in the road with a gunshot wound in his abdomen, police said.

The person who said they were the shooter was detained for questioning without any issue and Rainey was taken to Atrium Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said Lebanon police immediately contacted his office and the investigation into what led to the shooting is ongoing. Fornshell said once the investigation is complete, his office will determine whether any charges will be filed against the person who allegedly told police they pulled the trigger.