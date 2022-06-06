Watch
Organization honors those lost on D-Day, helps families of fallen and disabled soldiers

Charity golf event raises money for scholarships
Folds of Honor is raising money to fund scholarships for the families of fallen and disabled service members at a charity golf event.
Small American flags line the curb of a road in Northern Kentucky.
MAINEVILLE, Ohio — Folds of Honor is raising money to fund scholarships for the families of fallen and disabled service members at a charity golf event Monday.

The Southern Ohio Patriot Shootout is taking place at 11 a.m. at TPC River’s Bend golf course.

The organization has funded more than 35,000 scholarships nationwide. This year, it is supporting 81 families in the Central Ohio region. The local chapter needs about $400,000 annually for those local families.

“It means a lot because when you think about not having a mom or a dad, and that loss, coupled with the fact of the financial strain of only having one parent supporting the family," said Brent Black, a Folds of Honor Central Ohio board member who is overseeing the event.

"Folds of Honor steps in and really does help those families continue their education.”

The event raised more than $70,000 last year and organizers said they are on track to hit close to that goal again this year.

Since this year's event falls on the anniversary of D-Day, the organization will include a special program to pay respect to those who lost their lives. The Wright Patterson Air Force color guard will present the colors and the Tri-State State Warbird Museum will lead a flyover in WWII-era planes.

Registration for the golf tournament is full, but the public is invited to attend the program and come to the event to learn more about the organization.

Donations can be made at the event or online HERE.

