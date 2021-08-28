Marine from Dearborn County injured in Kabul airport attack

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — A Marine from Dearborn County was injured Thursday in a suicide bombing outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Kelsee Lainhart, a 2019 East Central High School graduate, was one of 15 U.S. service members injured in the attack, according to her father Glen Lainhart. There is no word on Lainhart's condition at this time.

Military officials confirmed that 13 U.S. service members were killed in the attack, also.

This information comes Satutday after as U.S. forces struck back at the Islamic State, who claimed responsibility for the attack. A spokesperson for U.S. Central Command said the operation targeted an ISIS-K planner.

"The unmanned airstrike occurred in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan," Capt. Bill Urban said. "Initial indications are that we killed the target."

