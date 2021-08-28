Watch
NewsRegion IndianaDearborn County

Actions

Marine from Dearborn County injured in Kabul airport attack

items.[0].image.alt
Marine Corp. Recruiting Cincinnati
LCpl. Kelsee Lainhart
lainhart.jpg
Posted at 5:23 PM, Aug 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-28 17:40:38-04

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — A Marine from Dearborn County was injured Thursday in a suicide bombing outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Kelsee Lainhart, a 2019 East Central High School graduate, was one of 15 U.S. service members injured in the attack, according to her father Glen Lainhart. There is no word on Lainhart's condition at this time.

Military officials confirmed that 13 U.S. service members were killed in the attack, also.

RELATED: Ohio Navy sailor among U.S. troops killed in attack near Kabul airport

This information comes Satutday after as U.S. forces struck back at the Islamic State, who claimed responsibility for the attack. A spokesperson for U.S. Central Command said the operation targeted an ISIS-K planner.

RELATED: US airstrike targets Islamic State member in Afghanistan

"The unmanned airstrike occurred in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan," Capt. Bill Urban said. "Initial indications are that we killed the target."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Cincinnati

Watch local news FREE anytime! Find the WCPO 9 app on your favorite streaming device.