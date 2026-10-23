Lebanon girl left 'just laying in a hospital bed' after being hit by car while riding e-scooter

LEBANON, Ohio — Ava Daniels is just like any other 11-year-old girl — she loves her friends and loves her family even more.

"She's definitely the sassy one of the six," Ava's mom, Carissa Tuttle, said Friday. "She likes to make sure her hair is done, her makeup, her skincare, [she] has a whole bunch of friends [and] she's just so social."

But now, Ava has a long road to recovery ahead.

On Tuesday, Ava was struck by a car while crossing the street on her e-bike. The crash occurred at the intersection of Reveres Run and Miller Road in Lebanon.

"Her kidney got removed and then after they got all the emergency stuff taken care of, they realized she tore her ACL, had a small laceration on her liver and she had a fractured spine, but they said that it's not going to cause any paralysis," Tuttle said.

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Tuttle said she has no idea when Ava will even be back on her feet.

"They're still prepping or trying to decide when they're going to do the ACL surgery," Tuttle said. "They haven't given me any date to go home or anything."

While the community support has already been overwhelming, with loved ones even starting a GoFundMe for her recovery, Ava is just looking forward to getting back to normal.

"That's one of the things she's wanting to get back to school already and get back with her friends, get back home," Tuttle said.

Now, Ava's taking it one step at a time, with her spirits as high as ever.

"She is super strong. We actually kind of made a little joke about it. She got hit by a Ford, so we call her Ford Strong," Tuttle said with a chuckle.

Lebanon city leaders are also looking to improve safety at the intersection where Ava was hit. City staff has asked engineers to complete a study for possible multi-way stop signs at Miller Road and Reveres Run.