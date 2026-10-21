11-year-old girl struck while riding electric scooter in Lebanon, airlifted to Cincinnati hospital

An 11-year-old was airlifted to Cincinnati Children's Hospital with "serious injuries" after the girl was struck Tuesday by a vehicle in Lebanon while riding an electric scooter, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The girl was traveling south at 4:06 p.m. on Revere's Run on the scooter, stopped at an intersection, then proceeded to cross Miller Road where she was struck in the eastbound lanes by a passing Ford Expedition, according to the highway patrol.

The girl was not wearing a helmet, according to the highway patrol. The 33-year-old driver of the Expedition, who lives in Lebanon, was not injured.

WCPO is not naming the driver because she was not charged.

The Lebanon post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating. Lebanon city police and firefighters also responded.