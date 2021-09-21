Lebanon City Schools opt to end mask mandate in one week

LEBANON, Ohio — The Lebanon City Schools board voted Monday night to end their temporary mask mandate next Monday, Sept. 27, and return to an optional masking policy.

The district is currently two weeks into the three-week mandate that was implemented in late August, when more than 900 students were involved in quarantine.

Some parents have already expressed interest in homeschooling options if the district returns to not requiring masks.

"I'm really questioning why did I send my kids back in?" said Veronica Strevel, whose children attend the district. "Am I now putting myself in severe physical health risks as well as my children so they can have the opportunity to have face-to-face education?"

Strevel said she's at a high risk for complications for COVID-19, and so is one of her children. Other parents expressed interest in having the choice.

"I think voluntarily is the best answer, because, like I said, you're going to get kids that don't wear it properly all the time," said Scott Stiles, a district parent.

Lebanon's superintendent, Isaac Seevers, said in an interview last week that the mandatory masking did help the district cut down on exposures and kept kids in school.

"Masking has allowed us to have some sort of continuity in our education this week," he said. "And we have far fewer students impacted by every positive case as a result."