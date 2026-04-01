Large fire breaks out at lumber company in Lebanon

LEBANON, Ohio — A large fire broke out at a lumber facility in Lebanon late Tuesday night, according to the Lebanon Fire Department.

Lebanon Fire Department said they were called for a fire at U.S. Pallets and Lumber, formerly known as R W Long Lumber and Box Company, on Cornett Road in Lebanon just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

Lebanon Fire Chief Ryan Dipzinski said Lebanon police initially called the fire in after they saw smoke and flames coming from the bypass around 10:30 p.m.

On the property, a building filled with pallets and equipment was fully engulfed in fire, Dipzinski said. The fire spread quickly because of wind conditions, and the road was closed while they battled the fire, fire officials said.

Dipzinski said explosions heard during the fire are believed to have been propane tanks.

The building is a total loss, according to Dipzinski.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire, and no one was hurt. The fire is out and the road is back open.

The lumber facility is located next to an Ohio Department of Transportation post, which was not damaged in the fire, according to Dipzinski.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation; the fire department said crews will likely be back at the facility Wednesday morning to look at the damage.