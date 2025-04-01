Buildings seriously damaged after crash in Lebanon

LEBANON, Ohio — A crash between two drivers left two buildings in Lebanon seriously damaged, Lebanon police said.

Police said two vehicles crashed, and one of those vehicles went into a residence.

WCPO crews on scene saw a flatbed truck carrying a vehicle crashed into the front yard of a home; that home's porch roof appeared to have fallen after the crash.

Alex Null

Next door, a brick building also sustained damage.

Police said one person has minor injuries as a result of the crash, but no one was seriously hurt.

WCPO has a crew on scene working to learn more.