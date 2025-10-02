Inmate at Lebanon Correctional Institution given maximum sentence after killing another inmate in 2023

LEBANON, Ohio — An inmate at the Lebanon Correctional Institution in Warren County was given a maximum sentence of 46 years to life in prison Thursday after he was found guilty of killing another inmate in 2023.

The Warren County Prosecutor's Office said 30-year-old James Ogletree, who was serving sentences for robbery, involuntary manslaughter and other offenses, entered the cell of fellow inmate Marquise Weatherington on Dec. 6, 2023 and "violently assaulted him."

Weatherington was found dead in his cell the next morning. An autopsy found multiple blunt force traumas to the head as well as evidence of strangulation.

A jury convicted Ogletree of murder, felonious assault and aggravated robbery in Weatherington's death. He was also found guilty of specifications for being a repeat violent offender.

Warren County Common Pleas Court Judge Timothy N. Tepe ordered the sentence to run consecutively to his previous sentence. That means he will not be eligible for release until 2089.