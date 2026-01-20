Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
House collapses after fire in Harlan Township Tuesday morning

Crews demolished the burned home after the fire was extinguished
Adam Schrand
Posted

HARLAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A home has been completely destroyed after a fire early Tuesday morning in Harlan Township, according to firefighters at the scene.

Firefighters told a WCPO crew the fire broke out around 1 a.m. No one was inside the home at the time, firefighters said.

When fire officials arrived, heavy flames were coming out of the side of the house.

As firefighters worked to put out the fire, the home collapsed in on itself; firefighters told us crews brought in a backhoe to level the rest of the home.

No one was injured in the fire or during firefighters' response.

Officials have not yet said what may have caused the fire, but firefighters at the scene told us the home's owner was not there when it happened.

