'Serious, hazardous public nuisance': Knights Inn motel temporarily closed for 'substantial criminal activity'

FRANKLIN, Ohio — A motel in the City of Franklin has temporarily closed because of crime.

The Knights Inn motel has its entrance blocked off with concrete barriers and traffic cones, along with a "no trespassing" sign after a court order temporarily closed the motel earlier this week.

Shawn Campbell works in the business complex next door to the motel. He said he's heard rumors about the motel, which he didn't know whether to believe.

"There was always something going on up there," Campbell said.

Now, the city is alleging some things Campbell might have heard to be true.

The city's lawyers detail the allegations about Knights Inn in a 156-page complaint filed in a Warren County court. The complaint claims it "has been an epicenter of continuous and substantial criminal activity" for years.

The alleged criminal activity includes illegal drug use, prostitution and theft.

Further down the complaint, the city said "enough is enough."

It detailed a strain on police and fire resources because of a high number of emergency calls to Knights Inn.

Since 2019, there have been 520 emergency calls to Knights Inn, according to court documents.

In comparison, there have been 590 emergency calls to the other three hotels in Franklin combined in the same time period.

According to that court document, the city sent a letter to the motel and the company that owns it, Skylight Motels LLC, on Jan. 13. The letter detailed what the city calls the "serious, hazardous public nuisance" the motel presents and offered assistance in addressing the issues.

The city said it requested the motel or Skylight Motels LLC respond within seven days. As of Jan. 23, neither had contacted the city, so it filed the complaint.

A judge then granted the city's request for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction, which temporarily closed the motel.

Campbell said overall, the motel and its guests didn't interrupt his work.

"You make sure your vehicles are locked, you remind employees to keep their surroundings known," he said.

We've reached out to the owner of the Knights Inn. He did not want to provide a comment.

The next court hearing for this case is scheduled for Jan. 31.

