Franklin Junior High, High School deemed safe by police after bomb threat

FRANKLIN, Ohio — Both Franklin Junior High and Franklin High School have been deemed safe by police following a bomb threat on Wednesday, Franklin City Schools said.

The school district said the junior high received a bomb threat around 12:30 p.m. The junior high and high school share the same campus.

The entire campus was evacuated due to the threat while police with K-9s canvassed the area. The school said all faculty and students were accounted for, and an ambulance was on-site for a student with asthma.

The school district said around 1:30 p.m. that police cleared the campus for safe return.

The exact details of the bomb threat are currently unclear. Police have also yet to say if they have identified any suspects or if the threat was anonymous.

The bomb threat comes almost a week after nearly 40 schools across Indiana were targeted in bomb threats. That threat was sent through email to multiple schools and was written in a foreign language, but no threats or devices were found during searches of the various schools.

The incident also comes a few weeks after House Bill 462 — which makes swatting a felony — went into effect. Under the law, anyone who reports false or misleading information to a law enforcement agency, emergency service provider or public safety answering point can be found guilty of a fourth-degree felony.

Violators could face prison and potentially thousands of dollars in restitution.

