Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsWarren CountyMaineville

Actions

Explosives-detecting K-9 clears Kroger in Maineville following anonymous bomb threat

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Police lights
Posted at 1:32 PM, Apr 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-19 13:32:54-04

MAINEVILLE, Ohio — An explosives-detecting K-9 officer was brought to a Maineville Kroger on Wednesday due to a bomb threat, Hamilton Township police said.

Police alerted the public around 10:40 a.m. that a Kroger on State Route 48 was evacuated for a "suspicious situation."

At 11:15 a.m., police said the situation had been resolved and the Kroger had returned to normal business operations.

After the situation was resolved, police said that an anonymous call was made to the Kroger saying an explosive device was placed in the building.

A K-9 was summoned to the store, and police said after a sweep of both inside and outside, no devices were located.

Police have yet to say if they have any leads into who could have made the phone call.

READ MORE:
Bengals' Joe Mixon pleads not guilty over accusations he waved a gun at a woman in January
Dog Days at School: Tri-State police K-9s take critical training course on dangerous suspect takedowns
Police ID man shot and killed while inside car in South Fairmount

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 on your favorite streaming device.