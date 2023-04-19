Explosives-detecting K-9 clears Kroger in Maineville following anonymous bomb threat

MAINEVILLE, Ohio — An explosives-detecting K-9 officer was brought to a Maineville Kroger on Wednesday due to a bomb threat, Hamilton Township police said.

Police alerted the public around 10:40 a.m. that a Kroger on State Route 48 was evacuated for a "suspicious situation."

At 11:15 a.m., police said the situation had been resolved and the Kroger had returned to normal business operations.

After the situation was resolved, police said that an anonymous call was made to the Kroger saying an explosive device was placed in the building.

A K-9 was summoned to the store, and police said after a sweep of both inside and outside, no devices were located.

Police have yet to say if they have any leads into who could have made the phone call.

