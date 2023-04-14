Multiple central Indiana schools closed, on e-learning day after widespread bomb threat

INDIANAPOLIS — A widespread threat made to central Indiana schools has led to many closing and having e-learning days on Friday.

Indiana State Police confirmed to WRTV Friday morning of their involvement in investigating the situation.

In a statement, state police say as of 9 a.m. there were no explosive devices found in any school and they will continue to monitor schools through the day.

“The safety of our children will always be a top priority, the Indiana State Police will continue to offer any and all resources we have to schools to ensure safety for our students," ISP Superintendent Doug Carter said.

The following are statements sent out by some of the affected schools in central Indiana.

"Center Grove Schools will be closed on Friday, April 14, 2023 with no eLearning due to a bomb threat. School building staff should not report today. All events are canceled. The district is one of 35 across the state of Indiana that received the same threat late last night. Homeland Security is investigating this situation. The decision to close was made out of an abundance of caution and in consultation with the Center Grove Police Department, Homeland Security, and other agencies." Center Grove Schools

More released from other central Indiana schools:

We had an anonymous bomb threat that came in over night that was sent to approximately 40 school districts throughout Indiana. Out of an abundance of caution we have called an e-learning day so we can work with local law enforcement and other appropriate agencies to further investigate this threat and ensure the safety of our schools. Noblesville Schools

Overnight, approximately 35 Indiana school corporations located across the state received a message alleging that a destructive device had been placed in an unnamed school district facility.



Due to the timing of this threat, and out of caution for the safety of our students and staff, LCSC made the decision to observe an eLearning day for Friday, April 14, 2023.



Lebanon Schools Police, administration, and our facilities department personnel have immediately begun inspecting our buildings. We are asking that no staff, students, parents, or community members enter any of our district facilities until the building has been cleared for entry.



Because our elementary schools are engaged in standardized testing at this time, schools did not allow iPads to go home with students yesterday afternoon. We understand that this may limit some elementary students’ ability to connect to CANVAS today. Our eLearning guide allows for additional time for students to complete assignments. Your child’s teacher, and principal will communicate expectations related to assignments and completion.



I understand there will be speculation and a desire for details related to the message we received. However, this matter is of course being investigated by law enforcement agencies and the Department of Homeland Security. For that reason, I am unable to provide details of the message or investigation.



I want to thank everyone for your understanding and flexibility today. We say often that student and staff safety is our highest priority, and this is true. In enforcing that priority, we sometimes have to alter our operations quickly and with little notice. We need the cooperation of our community, parents, staff, and students. I am grateful for your cooperation today.



I know you will all join me in thanking our administration, facilities department personnel, Lebanon Schools Police, and all agencies involved for their efforts today and the days to come as we address this matter.



To the degree I am able, I will share more information as it becomes available.



Thank you,



Dr. Jon Milleman

Superintendent

Lebanon Community School Corporation



Lebanon Schools

All Speedway Schools will be closed today due to a bomb threat. All safety measures will be activated and an update will be sent later today.



Again, ALL Speedway Schools will be closed today, Friday, April 14, 2023. Speedway Schools

Marion Community Schools will be on an e-learning day today.



We understand many of our students do not have their school-provided iPads at home with them. Watch for information from your school or teacher regarding assignments, or if that is not possible due to lack of access, follow up with your teacher when we return to the building next week.



Marion Community Schools was among several schools across the state that were sent an email that contained a bomb threat.



Out of an abundance of caution, and on the advice of law enforcement, MCS chose to declare an e-learning day today, April 14, to provide time for an investigation to continue into these widespread threats.



For anyone who cannot connect with their teachers (or whose teachers cannot reach out to them), students can follow up with their teachers regarding assignments when we return to the building next week.



More details will be provided as soon as possible. Marion Community Schools

Western Wayne Schools will not be in session today April 14, 2023, due to a mass bomb threat received in the late hours of the evening via email. We will keep all of our families informed of any updates once they arrive. Western Wayne Schools

Early this morning, Howard County Sheriff’s Department received notification from the Indiana State Police that there was an anonymous bomb threat sent via email to approximately 35 school districts. Western School Corporation is included in this group. Our local K-9 unit, staffed with an explosive detection canine, has conducted a complete sweep of our facilities with the assistance of our administrative staff. Homeland Security is still investigating this situation. While we do not have any reason to believe that the threat is credible at this time, we are not willing to risk the safety of our students or staff. The decision to go to e-learning is made out of an abundance of caution and in consultation with our law enforcement and school administration. Today, Friday, April 14 will be an e-learning day. I apologize for the short notice, and appreciate your understanding as we continue to keep our students and staff safe. Please look for more e-learning information from your building principals and or classroom teachers. Western Community Schools

These threats come in the wake of other states seeing similar situations play out.

