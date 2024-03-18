FD: At least 15 displaced after apartment fire in Warren County

FRANKLIN, Ohio — At least 15 people have been displaced after an apartment fire in Warren County, Franklin Fire Lieutenant, Darrin Wisemen said.

The fire started at approximately 10:00 p.m. Sunday on the second floor of the Emerald Edge apartments near a bedroom at the back of the building, Wisemen said.

According to the Wisemen, when fire crews arrived, heavy flames were coming from the roof and the building.

Everyone inside the apartments self-evacuated and did not require rescue, Franklin Fire said.

Wisemen said no one was injured.

A WCPO team on the scene said fire crews have been at the apartments for over seven hours.

In total, eight units had fire, smoke and water damage and the Red Cross was called to help the individuals who were displaced from their homes, Wisemen said.

He said he believed the fire was accidental but a fire investigator is still assessing the damage.

Wisemen said the estimated damages are between $300,000-$500,000.

