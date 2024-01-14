Watch Now
CFD: College Hill building 'completely destroyed'

Posted at 8:32 AM, Jan 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-14 08:47:39-05

CINCINNATI — A building in College Hill has been completely destroyed in a fire early Sunday morning, the Cincinnati Fire department said.

At approximately 5:40 a.m. firefighters responded to the 4800 block of Gray Road after a passersby called in to report the fire, firefighters said.

Firefighters told WCPO crew on scene that it was a gas fed fire, and they were not going inside, but were rather fighting it from the outside.

Hours after the initial response, the fire was still burning. Firefighters advised WCPO crew this was due to the gas not being turned off. Duke energy arrived at approximately 8:20 a.m. and started work to shut down the gas.

Firefighters determined this was an abandoned building, and no one was inside the structure.

The fire department has not yet specified a cause for the fire.

