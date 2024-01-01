Colerain Fire: 3 injured in apartment fire on W. Galbraith

CINCINNATI — Three people, including at least one child, were injured in an apartment fire on the 2000 block of West Galbraith Monday morning, the Colerain Fire Department said.

The fire began at approximately 3:15 a.m. with heavy smoke from the second floor, a Colerain Fire Department representative told WCPO crew on scene.

The fire was “small” with damage from smoke and water, Colerain fire said.

One of the victims was transported to UC Medical and the child was transported to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center for burn injuries, Colerain fire said. The status of the second adult victim is unknown at this time.

Red Cross has been notified to determine how many people from the 25-unit complex will be displaced, Colerain Fire said.

There is no estimate on cost of damage at this time.

Colerain Fire is still investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.