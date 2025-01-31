District: Franklin Jr. High crossing guard hit by driver, taken to hospital

FRANKLIN, Ohio — A crossing guard who was in the process of ensuring students crossed the street safely was hit by a driver near Franklin Junior High School Friday morning, according to an announcement from the district.

Franklin City Schools said they are "deeply concerned" after the crossing guard was hit at the intersection of Beam Drive and 4th Street around 7:20 a.m.

The crossing guard was actively escorting students in a marked crosswalk at the intersection, the district said. Emergency personnel took the crossing guard to Atrium Medical Center for evaluation and treatment of their injuries.

The district did not release any information on the crossing guard's identity or condition after the crash.

No students were hurt in the crash, the district said.

"Crossing guards play a vital role in keeping our students safe and we're keeping her in our thoughts as she recovers," said Michael Sander, superintendent for the district, in a press release. "We urge all drivers to remain vigilant, obey traffic laws and exercise extreme caution around school zones."

The district said the driver involved in the crash was cited, and the crash is still under investigation by the Franklin Police Department.

"The district is collaborating with the Franklin Police Department and the City of Franklin to develop a plan to improve safety on 4th Street and throughout the City of Franklin," reads the announcement from Franklin City Schools.