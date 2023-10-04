Warren County inmate accused of stomping cellmate to death

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — A Warren Correctional Institution inmate is facing multiple charges after he allegedly killed his cellmate while in prison, according to court documents.

Our partners at the Dayton Daily News report that Gregory Lynn Kattine, 34, is accused of killing his cellmate in June.

Kattine is charged with aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault.

Warren County Clerk of Courts Jamie Spaeth said Kattine has been moved to the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville. His next court appearance will be November 15 at 1 p.m. for an arraignment.

Kattine was convicted in January 2023 for felonious assault. He was serving a four to six year prison term.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell told the Dayton Daily News that Kattine allegedly stomped his cellmate, 39-year-old Michael A. Callihan, to death inside their cell. According to Fornshell, Callihan's cause of death was blunt force trauma and visible tread prints were discovered on his face.

Callihan was serving a sentence of more than 30 years after being convicted on charges of aggravated burglary, two counts of rape, attempted rape and two charges of burglary.

Fornshell told the Dayton Daily News that his office will not be seeking the death penalty in this case.