OSHP: Woman hit, killed while walking in middle of road in Deerfield Township

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 36-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by a pickup truck in Deerfield Township Tuesday night.

Sgt. Robert Burd with Ohio State Highway Patrol's Lebanon post said witnesses saw Candice Norton walking in the middle of three lanes on an unlit portion of Mason Montgomery Road near Deerfield Towne Center. Jeffrey Smith, 48, hit Norton with his pickup truck as she was walking in the road.

Officials said the driver stayed on scene and the woman was later pronounced dead.

"In this area ... it makes it darker in front of you than it actually is and it's hard to see," Burd said. "We ask when you're driving in these areas that (are) populated, especially at night, that you drop your speed. It just makes it easier for everyone."

The woman's name has not been released and OSHP said the crash is still being investigated.

This story will be updated with more information when it is available.

READ MORE

'One-man crime wave': Police say man tried to kill officer during chase in Covington

Multiple injured in crash between Colerain and Blue Rock

4 killed, multiple people injured in 50-car pileup that closed Ohio Turnpike