Officials search for Deerfield Township 14-year-old believed to be abducted

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Warren County officials are searching for a Deerfield Township 14-year-old they believe was abducted from the Kings Automall at around 2 p.m. Thursday.

The sheriff's office said Hailey Wagoner left the Kings Automall with a white man driving a maroon Ford F-150. The truck was last seen heading south on I-71 near the Fields-Ertel Road area.

Officials said the F-150 had an "FX4" decal, chrome tube steps, chrome rear taillight covers and an orange triangular sticker in the lower right of the rear cab window. There was no license plate on the truck.

Provided by the Warren County Sheriff's Office

Wagoner is described as having strawberry-blonde hair and a light complexion. She was wearing a blue and white long-sleeve shirt with dark-colored shorts and white tennis shoes.

Provided by the Warren County Sheriff's Office

The man she left appears to be in his late-20s to mid-30s, officials said. He was wearing blue jeans, a green t-shirt, black sunglasses and a black hat with an unknown emblem.

Provided by the Warren County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information on where they could be is asked to call 911 or the Warren County Communications Center at 513-695-2525. Tips can also be submitted via e-mail to crimetips@wcsooh.org.