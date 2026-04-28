78-year-old dies after crash in Warren County, troopers say

CARLISLE, Ohio — A 78-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Warren County early Tuesday morning, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers from OSHP's Lebanon Post were dispatched to Wolf Creek Court in Carlisle at around 6:30 a.m. for a reported crash. When they arrived, they found a 2023 Chevy Traverse that had crashed into a tree.

The driver, 78-year-old Pamela Goins of Miamisburg, was removed from the vehicle by witnesses and a Carlisle police officer. They administered CPR until EMS arrived and took Goins to Atrium Medical Center, where she later died.

A preliminary investigation determined Goins was traveling westbound on Wolf Creek Court, west of Sunset Drive, when she traveled off the left side of the road and hit a mailbox. She then traveled back into the road, hit a parked vehicle and drove off the right side of the street, going between two houses, down an embankment and into a tree.