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OSHP: Motorcyclist fleeing trooper crashes and dies

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WCPO
Ohio State Highway Patrol car
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BLANCHESTER, Ohio — A motorcyclist died in a crash after attempting to flee from an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper Thursday night, according to OSHP.

OSHP said at around 10:11 p.m., a trooper attempted to stop 27-year-old James Gleason, of Beavercreek, for a traffic violation that happened in Blanchester.

Gleason, driving a 2025 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle, refused to stop for the trooper, OSHP said.

Gleason then drove along SR-133, Pansy Pike, and attempted to pass a Ford F-150 at a high rate of speed, in a no-passing zone, according to OSHP.

When the driver of the pickup truck tried to make a left-hand turn onto Northview Road, Gleason crashed into the truck's driver-side door, OSHP said. The Kawasaki then traveled off the road and crashed into a sign, troopers said.

During the crash, Gleason was ejected from the motorcycle; CareFlight was called to the scene, but Gleason was pronounced dead at the crash site, according to OSHP.

The driver of the pickup truck was treated at the scene for minor injuries, OSHP said.

Good Morning Tri-State at 6AM

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