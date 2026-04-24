Council votes to investigate police chief, officer who claimed to visit Cincinnati schools on behalf of ICE

GRATIS, Ohio — Gratis Police Chief Tonina Lamanna and Officer Jeffrey Baylor were both formally placed under investigation with a unanimous vote by the Village Council on Thursday.

The vote came a week after Cincinnati Public Schools officials told parents that officers claiming to work under Immigration and Customs Enforcement visited three schools to perform "wellness checks" on kids.

Baylor had submitted a resignation letter to the village on Monday, but Mayor Kevin Johnson told us at the meeting that they couldn't act on it because he later rescinded the resignation. He remains on leave as the investigation begins.

WATCH: We talk with supporters of the chief as council moves to begin investigation

Investigation begins into officers who claimed to visit CPS schools under ICE

Lamanna and Baylor did not attend the meeting, but, after a week of people in town criticizing the visits, a group packed the village meeting room to defend the chief.

Roy Brewer said he's lived in Gratis his entire life and was happy to have her overseeing public safety in the small Preble County town outside of Dayton.

"She is just a wonderful, outstanding person who just goes above and beyond," Brewer said.

Several people spoke in the chief's defense, with some justifying her traveling more than 30 miles into Cincinnati police's jurisdiction for ICE operations.

Without exception, everyone who’s spoken in public comment has defended Lamanna.

Two people applauded her for visiting CPS on a “welfare check.”

Here’s a passionate example.@WCPO pic.twitter.com/bWN4G03Usp — Sean DeLancey (@SeanDeLanceyTV) April 23, 2026

"If somebody doesn't step up like officer Lamanna did, we're going to go down a rabbit hole we don't want to go down. There's too much child trafficking. There's too much bad stuff going on," Brewer said.

When we reached out to Cincinnati Public Schools officials about the meeting and how people were justifying the officer's actions, a spokesperson responded saying, "We have nothing else to say about it. It's a matter for their government now."

Initially, CPS Superintendent Shauna Murphy told us she took the visit as a threat.

"It's a concern for all of Cincinnati Public Schools, including our school board," Murphy said. "It's a serious concern for me. We prioritize the safety of our children at all times."

No one on the village council responded to request for comment about their vote to initiate an investigation. Johnson also declined to comment.